Sunday's Cubs-Cardinals game to start in rain delay: Here's what we know

Sunday's Cubs-Cardinals game to start in rain delay: Here's what we know originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sunday night's game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals will start in a rain delay due to inclement weather in St. Louis, the team announced.

At 5:34 p.m., the teams announced the 6:10 p.m. game would start in a rain delay but didn't give clarity as to when fans could expect the first pitch to be thrown.

Due to severe weather in the St. Louis area, the start of tonight's game will be delayed.



We will provide updates as they become available. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 26, 2024

Check back to this story for more updates.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.