Advertisement

Sunday's Cubs-Cardinals game to start in rain delay: Here's what we know

claire filpi
·1 min read
1

Sunday's Cubs-Cardinals game to start in rain delay: Here's what we know originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sunday night's game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals will start in a rain delay due to inclement weather in St. Louis, the team announced.

At 5:34 p.m., the teams announced the 6:10 p.m. game would start in a rain delay but didn't give clarity as to when fans could expect the first pitch to be thrown.

Check back to this story for more updates.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.