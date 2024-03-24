Sunday NIT schedule: No. 1 seeds Indiana State, Wake Forest headline 5-game slate

The second round of the National Invitation Tournament concludes on Sunday with five games on tap.

A pair of top seeds − Indiana State and Wake Forest − will be in action, with the ACC and Big Ten represented by multiple teams. All games will be televised live on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

So while the NCAA men's tournament grabs most of the spotlight, the other schools looking to end their 2023-24 college basketball seasons with a championship will be getting their game on.

The winners of today's games will join Ohio State, Seton Hall and Cincinnati in advancing to the quarterfinals, which begin on Tuesday.

Indiana State and star forward Robbie Avila reached the Missouri Valley Conference title game, but fell to Drake and missed out on going to the NCAA Tournament.

NIT games on Sunday

All times Eastern

(1) Indiana State vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m., ESPN2

The top-seeded Sycamores had the highest NET ranking of any team to miss the NCAA Tournament. They took their frustrations out on SMU in the first round with a 101-92 win behind 35 points from Jayson Kent. Minnesota squeaked past Butler by a point on Elijah Hawkins' two free throws with 5 seconds left.

(1) Wake Forest vs. (4) Georgia, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Kevin Miller had 31 points as Wake cruised by Appalachian State in its opener, while the Bulldogs held off a furious comeback by Xavier in Round 1.

South Florida vs. VCU, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Both teams are coming off upset wins, with VCU pulling a stunner over top-seeded Villanova.

(2) Utah vs. (3) Iowa, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Getting off to a fast start is important for both teams. They both jumped out to early leads in their first-round wins.

UNLV vs. Boston College, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

The Runnin' Rebels are coming off an upset of No. 2 seed Princeton, while the Eagles are flying high after upending thrd-seeded Providence.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What NIT games are on today? Indiana State, Wake Forest lead the way