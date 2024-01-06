Will Sunday be Bill Belichick's last game in New England?

The man who once wrote on a cocktail napkin that he resigns as HC of the NYJ might be finishing his run as HC of the NEP in a Sunday game against the NYJ. Or he might not be.

At this point, no one knows what will happen between the Patriots and coach Bill Belichick.

The first clear warning came in March 2023, when owner Robert Kraft was asked whether Belichick would be permitted to stay until he breaks Don Shula's record for wins, or whether Belichick needs to get the team back to the playoffs. Kraft didn't scoff at the question, insisting that Belichick will stay as long as he wants. Instead, Kraft said he wants players and coaches to accumulate stats, but that first and foremost he wants the team to win.

Now that a disappointing season is coming to an end, the question is whether Kraft will go through with making a change. Belichick does many things very well. Belichick also has flaws. Before making a change, will Kraft try to get Belichick to address the areas where improvement is needed? Even if Belichick grumbles and grunts and ultimately refuses, Kraft will have a clear conscience if he decides to make a change.

Then comes the question of whether Kraft will pursue the cake-and-eat-it strategy of moving on while also getting a draft pick or two in return for Belichick. It would take some time for that strategy to unfold, with the Patriots initially creating the impression that Belichick will be staying, while potential suitors embark on their normal searches before activating the bat signal for Belichick.

As we've said for weeks, Belichick has no reason to go along with that effort. Either you're firing me or you're keeping me, he should say.

The best approach would be for both sides to shake hands and part ways, tearing up the remaining year of Belichick's contract. That would prevent Belichick from doing what he has done in the past — pay someone peanuts and let his former employer finance the balance of the buyout.

Wherever it goes from here, all options continue to be on the table. Including the slim but not crazy possibility that Kraft will suggest changes to Belichick, Belichick will agree to make them, and the two sides will move forward into 2024.