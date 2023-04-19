The summer clear-out at Chelsea is coming – who stays and who goes?
Chelsea will embark on a huge clear-out as the club attempt to rebalance the squad in time for the start of pre-season training during the summer.
Other than needing to balance the books after spending £600 million on new players, Chelsea need to offload as many as 10 players in time for the next permanent head coach to start work in the summer.
Increasing the need to cut the number of players in the first-team squad, which currently stands at 31, is the fact that there are already three guaranteed additions in right-back Malo Gusto and forward Christopher Nkunku. Levi Colwill will also return from his loan at Brighton to compete for a first-team place.
Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart will take charge of the overhaul. Here, Telegraph Sport’s Matt Law gives his verdict on those with question marks over their futures, who should be kept and who Chelsea should try to sell.
Goalkeepers
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Much improved but not top-class.
Verdict: Sell
Rejected contract offers and lost place.
Verdict: Sell
Defenders
Big wages and worth another chance.
Verdict: Keep
Needs to play more regularly.
Verdict: Sell
Cesar Azpilicueta
Slipped down pecking order.
Verdict: Sell
Marc Cucurella
Tough first season but will come good.
Verdict: Keep
Midfielders
Plenty of work-rate and promise.
Verdict: Keep
Mason Mount
Yet to sign a new deal but so crucial.
Verdict: Keep
Mateo Kovacic
Contract running down and age going up.
Verdict: Sell
N’Golo Kante
Is there even a debate?
Verdict: Keep
Deserves a new challenge.
Verdict: Sell
Attackers
Still waiting to see him blossom.
Verdict: Sell
Time for Captain America to go.
Verdict: Sell
Nearly left in January and no better since.
Verdict: Sell
Strikers
Harshly treated at Chelsea.
Verdict: Sell
Season ruined by injury.
Verdict: Keep
Loaned In
Talented, but worth the money?
Verdict: Send back
Largely pointless loan.
Verdict: Send back
Loaned out
A huge headache for Chelsea.
Verdict: Sell
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Unlikely to get a chance at Chelsea.
Verdict: Sell
A tough couple of seasons for the Scot.
Verdict: Sell
Two good loans in Italy.
Verdict: Sell