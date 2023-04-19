The summer clear-out at Chelsea is coming – who stays and who goes?

Mason Mount of Chelsea looks on during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg match between Chelsea FC and Real Madrid - Getty Images/Harriet Lander

Chelsea will embark on a huge clear-out as the club attempt to rebalance the squad in time for the start of pre-season training during the summer.

Other than needing to balance the books after spending £600 million on new players, Chelsea need to offload as many as 10 players in time for the next permanent head coach to start work in the summer.

Increasing the need to cut the number of players in the first-team squad, which currently stands at 31, is the fact that there are already three guaranteed additions in right-back Malo Gusto and forward Christopher Nkunku. Levi Colwill will also return from his loan at Brighton to compete for a first-team place.

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart will take charge of the overhaul. Here, Telegraph Sport’s Matt Law gives his verdict on those with question marks over their futures, who should be kept and who Chelsea should try to sell.

Goalkeepers

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Much improved but not top-class.

Verdict: Sell

Edouard Mendy

Rejected contract offers and lost place.

Verdict: Sell

Defenders

Kalidou Koulibaly

Big wages and worth another chance.

Verdict: Keep

Trevoh Chalobah

Needs to play more regularly.

Verdict: Sell

Trevoh Chalobah of Chelsea FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Chelsea FC and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge - Getty Images/Vincent Mignott

Cesar Azpilicueta

Slipped down pecking order.

Verdict: Sell

Marc Cucurella

Tough first season but will come good.

Verdict: Keep

Midfielders

Conor Gallagher

Plenty of work-rate and promise.

Verdict: Keep

Mason Mount

Yet to sign a new deal but so crucial.

Verdict: Keep

Mateo Kovacic

Contract running down and age going up.

Verdict: Sell

N’Golo Kante

Is there even a debate?

Verdict: Keep

Ngolo Kante of Chelsea during The FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium - Getty Images/Robin Jones

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Deserves a new challenge.

Verdict: Sell

Attackers

Kai Havertz

Still waiting to see him blossom.

Verdict: Sell

Christian Pulisic

Time for Captain America to go.

Verdict: Sell

Hakim Ziyech

Nearly left in January and no better since.

Verdict: Sell

Strikers

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Harshly treated at Chelsea.

Verdict: Sell

Armando Broja

Season ruined by injury.

Verdict: Keep

Loaned In

Joao Felix

Talented, but worth the money?

Verdict: Send back

Denis Zakaria

Largely pointless loan.

Verdict: Send back

Loaned out

Romelu Lukaku

A huge headache for Chelsea.

Verdict: Sell

Inter Milan's Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Monza at the San Siro Stadium - Getty Images/Gabriel Bouys

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Unlikely to get a chance at Chelsea.

Verdict: Sell

Billy Gilmour

A tough couple of seasons for the Scot.

Verdict: Sell

Ethan Ampadu

Two good loans in Italy.

Verdict: Sell