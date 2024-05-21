Stuttgart announce further Brighton talks in bid to keep Undav

Stuttgart's Deniz Undav celebrates after his goal to make it 3:3 during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Heidenheim at MHPArena. VfB Stuttgart want to keep their Germany forward Undav by giving him a permanent contract as sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth announced further talks with his parent club Brighton & Hove Albion. Tom Weller/dpa

VfB Stuttgart want to keep their Germany forward Deniz Undav by giving him a permanent contract as sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth announced further talks with his parent club Brighton & Hove Albion.

"Deniz has clearly communicated his desire to stay in Stuttgart. Of course we want to retain his quality," Wohlgemuth said on Tuesday.

Undaz came to Stuttgart on a season-long loan from Brighton last summer and scored 18 Bundesliga goals in their stunning runner-up finish. His good showings earned him a first Germany cap in March and he is also in the Euro 2024 squad.

Wohlgemuth said they would "soon" talk with Brighton again, and that they were also aiming to keep Germany player Chris Führich and top scorer Serhou Guirassy at the club.

"Our intentions have not changed, nor have the facts. We have an increased interest in continuing our collaboration with both Serhou and Chris," said Wohlgemuth.

"Even if I don't expect any major movement this week, we are of course not idle in either case."

Guirassy, who netted 28 Bundesliga goals, has been linked with Borussia Dortmund and Führich with Bayern Munich. Both players have release clauses in their contracts.

Also on Tuesday, Stuttgart confirmed the signing of midfielder Yannik Keitel on a free transfer from Freiburg, where the 24-year-old had risen to the first team from the academy.

Stuttgart said that Keitel receives a contract until 2028.