Studs and duds from Patriots’ preseason win vs. Packers

The New England Patriots made the trek to Lambeau Field on Saturday to face thousands of screaming cheese heads and the Green Bay Packers.

It was mostly a mixed bag performance for the Patriots, who ultimately came out on top in a 21-17 victory. The game was suspended early in the fourth quarter after Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden suffered a head injury that required him to be rushed to the hospital.

It was later reported that Bolden was released from Aurora Bay Medical Center and allowed to travel back home with his teammates.

Although the Patriots didn’t play a full football game, there were more than enough moments to pick the studs and duds from a little over three quarters of action. Here’s who stood out the most for New England in the game.

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Kendrick Bourne went from Matt Patricia’s doghouse last season to being Mac Jones’ favorite target on the field on Saturday. The veteran wideout hauled in three receptions for 34 yards against the Packers.

One reception came on a third-and-long with Bourne going up in the air and snatching the ball at the highest point.

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was clearly making an effort to get Bourne involved early in more than just pass-catching. Bourne also made a strong block that sprung running back Rhamondre Stevenson forward for a 23-yard run on a play.

It’s easy to forget Bourne had a career-year in 2021 with the Patriots, hauling in 55 catches for 800 yards and five touchdowns. The hope is that he can find a way to get back to being that same offensive playmaker in 2023.

DUD: Offensive line

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

It’s never a good thing when the tackle allows the quarterback to get blasted from the backside, but that’s exactly what happened under backup offensive tackle Andrew Stueber in this game.

He got beat badly off the edge by Packers linebacker Kingsley Enagbare, and Jones paid the price for it with a strip sack fumble.

The offensive line has been an issue for the Patriots throughout the two joint practices between the two teams. Granted, they had a stronger effort on Thursday, but they were once again the problem for the offense in Saturday’s game.

Trent Brown didn’t see much playing time, and the Patriots are missing both starting guards, Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange. It’s a real problem for the team. Rookie Sidy Sow also got beat on the edge and gave up a sack in the game. It’s going to be a long season if the offensive line allows their quarterback to become a crash test dummy for opposing defensive players.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Not to be outdone by fellow sixth-round pick Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte drew a pass interference call, before hauling in a 42-yard touchdown reception from Bailey Zappe.

Boutte came screaming on the slant and turned on the jets to take it to the house.

Boutte and Douglas both contributing to the offense early could put the Patriots in a position to keep six receivers on their final roster. The offense might be lacking an elite No. 1 receiving target, but there’s no question the talent is more intriguing than it’s been in years.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Baringer showed up when it mattered on Saturday night.

The rookie punter was punting balls to the moon against the Packers with his best being a 61-yarder. It wasn’t just the distance that was impressive, either. His kicks hung in the sky forever.

Baringer is locked in a tough training camp battle with veteran Corliss Waitman, but he should have a leg-up as a sixth-round draft pick, along with the fact that he has a cannon for a leg. The potential for Baringer is through the roof if he can stay consistent.

DUD: Sam Roberts

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Penalties were the story of the night for the Patriots, and defensive end Sam Roberts was at the center of it all. His first mistake came on a careless roughing the passer penalty that moved the chains 15 yards on a Packers touchdown drive.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love went down after a scramble, and Roberts fell on top of him. It was one of those plays that you just shake your head at because it was completely unnecessary.

That can’t happen.

Roberts also got called for a hands-to-the-face penalty. Overall, it was a messy performance for the second-year defensive player.

STUD: Demario Douglas

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots rookie Demario Douglas hauled in his first reception of the preseason. He was able to find the soft spot in the defense to catch a pass and move the chains.

The sixth-round draft pick also showed off some of his shiftiness in the open field on another reception, when stepping back and making a defender miss.

We actually had two straight plays of Demario Douglas getting the ball. #Patriots gave the people what they wanted. pic.twitter.com/9rrOlalqZm — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) August 20, 2023

One of the biggest issues for New England last season was the inability for the receivers to find separation consistently. Douglas could give the team a big boost in that department considering he’s been shaking defenders out of their cleats at training camp.

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant seemingly lives on the roster bubble, but his versatility as both a cornerback and safety has kept him around for the last three seasons.

He finished Saturday’s game against the Packers with the highest Pro Football Focus grade for the Patriots’ defense. Granted, he was only in on seven snaps, but he did make his presence felt in the limited on-field work. He had a timely pass break-up on a third-down play, and he also stifled Packers rookie receiver Jayden Reed on this block attempt.

Things are sure to get complex with the defensive play-calling for the Patriots, which should open up opportunities on the backend for a player like Bryant, if he continues to make plays like he did on Saturday night.

STUD: Bill Murray

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Murray deserves a lot of credit for his willingness to be whatever the team needs him to be, whether that’s a defensive lineman, offensive guard or offensive tackle. He did a solid job being the latter for the first time for the Patriots on Saturday.

He stepped into the tackle position and didn’t allow any pressures on 16 pass-block snaps.

Bill Murray played right tackle for the Patriots for the first time ever last night, and he actually looked pretty good, albeit vs. Green Bay backups. No pressures allowed in 16 pass-block snaps, per @PFF. Murray converted from D-line last summer and had been strictly a guard. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 21, 2023

Some might call it beginner’s luck, but it could also be viewed as a viable option for the Patriots. Murray constantly giving the Patriots options is a big reason why he has stuck around on the roster.

