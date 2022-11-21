Studs and duds from Colts’ 17-16 loss to Eagles

Despite their chances to finish an upset, the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) couldn’t get the job done in a 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Week 11 defeat marks the fourth time in the last five games the Colts have entered the loss column. It’s also the sixth time in the last eight games that the offense failed to score more than 17 points.

Here’s a look at the studs and duds from the Week 11 loss:

STUD: DE Yannick Ngakoue

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Our player of the game from the loss, Ngakoue may have had his best game yet as a member of the Colts. The edge rusher came through with some impact plays as a pass rusher, including a strip sack, while finally showing up against the run. Ngakoue had a few big run stops while setting the edge, which was huge considering the absence of Kwity Paye.

DUD: LT Bernhard Raimann

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Growing pains are necessary for a young player to develop. They have to learn what they’ve done wrong in order to improve. It was simply one of those days for the rookie left tackle. Between four penalties and a number of pressures allowed, Raimann’s growing pains hurt the Colts badly Sunday. Bright days certainly could be ahead, but this was a learning experience for the third-round pick.

STUD: S Rodney McLeod

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The veteran safety showed out against his former team Sunday. McLeod was all over the field and made several impact plays on third down, starting with a solid pass breakup on the first defensive drive. While Julian Blackmon and rookie Rodney Thomas have split snaps, McLeod has been a strong veteran presence in the secondary.

DUD: QB Matt Ryan

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Of course, we must acknowledge the penalties and pressure the offensive line allowed. It was tough sledding for the quarterback yet again. However, there were plenty of throws Ryan would like to have back and one or two sacks that were caused by him holding the ball too long. Ryan is still the best quarterback on the roster, and the Eagles defense is one of the best units in the NFL. But Ryan struggled to get much going after that first drive and has just one game with multiple touchdown passes since Week 5.

Story continues

STUD: WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Armond Feffer-USA TODAY Sports

Pittman Jr. hasn’t gone over 100 receiving yards in a game since Week 6, but he’s still providing reliable hands. Despite going up against one of the best cornerback duos in Darius Slay and James Bradberry, Pittman Jr. caught six of seven targets for 75 yards. He provided some explosive plays with three receptions of 15 yards or more.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire