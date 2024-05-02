Stronghold jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse
Among the field of 20 horses in the 2024 Kentucky Derby, the most common odds for victory are 20-1. Seven different horses hold 20-1 odds. With so many horses being given the same shot of winning the 150th Run for the Roses, they sometimes sort of blend together. However, Stronghold might be one of the better finishers in that group of seven.
While it is still exceedingly rare to find an expert willing to pick a horse with 20-1 odds to win the Derby, several experts have Stronghold finishing within the top-10. Some experts even have Stronghold finishing in the top-5. While anything can happen when the moment finally comes, Stronghold's consistent early-90's speed in previous races may not make for the fastest horse, but at least bettors know what they're getting into. And sometimes, that consistency is enough to outperform expectations.
Here's everything to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby contender, Stronghold.
2024 Kentucky Derby weather: Churchill Downs forecast for Saturday's race
Stronghold: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree
Trainer: Philip D'Amato
Jockey: Antonio Fresu
Owner(s): Eric and Sharon Waller
The pair also bred Stronghold.
Sire: Ghostzapper
Dam: Spectator
Bred: Kentucky
Stronghold record: Past performances and career earnings
Past performances:
Date
Track
Race
Finish
Speed
8/27/23
Ellis Park
Maiden Special Weight
2
92
10/1/23
Churchill Downs
Maiden Special Weight
1
88
11/19/23
Del Mar Racetrack
2023 Bob Hope
2
90
12/16/23
Los Alamitos Race Course
2023 Los Alamitos Futurity
2
90
2/18/24
Sunland Park
Sunland Park Derby
1
93
4/6/24
Santa Anita Park
Santa Anita Derby
1
92
Career Earnings: $827,200
Stronghold: Predictions, odds and analysis
Predictions:
Kellie Reilly: Stronghold just sneaks into the top-10
Staff writer at brisnet.com, Kellie Reilly, has Stronghold finishing top-10, right about where its odds are. While this placement makes sense, its also very safe. Stronghold has not shown much potential for breakout speed, but the consistency of its speed would certainly place it near the middle of the pack. One thing going in Stronghold's favor though is its familiarity with dirt. All six of Stronghold's career races have taken place on dirt tracks.
Kaitlin Free: Stronghold finishes in fifth place
Free, a reporter for Churchill Downs, projects Stronghold to finish in fifth place at this weekend's race. That is a massive statement, but also very consistent with Free's predictions. Free loves consistency. Her projected winner, Sierra Leone, is arguably the best combination of speed and consistency in the field. Furthermore, her second-place finisher, Just a Touch, has the highest average career Speed Score of any horse in the field. Given Stronghold's persistent Speed Scores between 90 and 93, it makes sense that Free would view Stronghold in such high regard.
Odds: 20-1
Post number: 17
Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds
Looking to bet: Wager on the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel
Odds via CBS Sports:
Fierceness (5-2)
Sierra Leone (3-1)
Catching Freedom (8-1)
Forever Young (10-1)
Just a Touch (10-1)
Dornoch (20-1)
Mystik Dan (20-1)
Just Steel (20-1)
Honor Marie (20-1)
Track Phanton (20-1)
Stronghold (20-1)
Resilience (20-1)
Catalytic (30-1)
Epic Ride (30-1)
T O Password (30-1)
Endlessly (30-1)
Domestic Product (30-1)
Grand Mo the First (50-1)
Society Man (50-1)
West Saratoga (50-1)
Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch
When: Saturday, May 4
Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
TV: NBC
HOW TO WATCH: See the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a subscription to Peacock
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky Derby horses 2024: Stronghold