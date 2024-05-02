Stronghold jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

Kentucky Derby contender Stronghold works out at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. April 25, 2024. Trainer is Phil D'Amato. The horse has post position 18 for the 2024 Kentucky Derby May 4 with current 20-1 odds.

Among the field of 20 horses in the 2024 Kentucky Derby, the most common odds for victory are 20-1. Seven different horses hold 20-1 odds. With so many horses being given the same shot of winning the 150th Run for the Roses, they sometimes sort of blend together. However, Stronghold might be one of the better finishers in that group of seven.

While it is still exceedingly rare to find an expert willing to pick a horse with 20-1 odds to win the Derby, several experts have Stronghold finishing within the top-10. Some experts even have Stronghold finishing in the top-5. While anything can happen when the moment finally comes, Stronghold's consistent early-90's speed in previous races may not make for the fastest horse, but at least bettors know what they're getting into. And sometimes, that consistency is enough to outperform expectations.

Here's everything to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby contender, Stronghold.

Stronghold: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: Philip D'Amato

Jockey: Antonio Fresu

Owner(s): Eric and Sharon Waller

The pair also bred Stronghold.

Sire: Ghostzapper

Dam: Spectator

Bred: Kentucky

Stronghold record: Past performances and career earnings

Past performances:

Date Track Race Finish Speed 8/27/23 Ellis Park Maiden Special Weight 2 92 10/1/23 Churchill Downs Maiden Special Weight 1 88 11/19/23 Del Mar Racetrack 2023 Bob Hope 2 90 12/16/23 Los Alamitos Race Course 2023 Los Alamitos Futurity 2 90 2/18/24 Sunland Park Sunland Park Derby 1 93 4/6/24 Santa Anita Park Santa Anita Derby 1 92

Career Earnings: $827,200

Stronghold: Predictions, odds and analysis

Predictions:

Kellie Reilly: Stronghold just sneaks into the top-10

Staff writer at brisnet.com, Kellie Reilly, has Stronghold finishing top-10, right about where its odds are. While this placement makes sense, its also very safe. Stronghold has not shown much potential for breakout speed, but the consistency of its speed would certainly place it near the middle of the pack. One thing going in Stronghold's favor though is its familiarity with dirt. All six of Stronghold's career races have taken place on dirt tracks.

Kaitlin Free: Stronghold finishes in fifth place

Free, a reporter for Churchill Downs, projects Stronghold to finish in fifth place at this weekend's race. That is a massive statement, but also very consistent with Free's predictions. Free loves consistency. Her projected winner, Sierra Leone, is arguably the best combination of speed and consistency in the field. Furthermore, her second-place finisher, Just a Touch, has the highest average career Speed Score of any horse in the field. Given Stronghold's persistent Speed Scores between 90 and 93, it makes sense that Free would view Stronghold in such high regard.

Odds: 20-1

Post number: 17

