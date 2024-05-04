Striker Kirby to leave Chelsea at end of season

England striker Fran Kirby will leave Chelsea at the end of the season after a trophy-laden nine years with the reigning Women's Super League champions.

Kirby, 30, is the club's leading goalscorer in the modern era, with 115 goals in 205 appearances.

She has helped Chelsea win 15 trophies since joining from Reading in 2015, including six Women’s Super League titles, five FA Cups and two League Cups.

"To leave with the trophies that I have won, with the team-mates I’ve played with - some of the world’s best players - it has been one of the biggest privileges of my life," Kirby said in an emotional video message to supporters.

