Storm CFO Tricia McLean dies at 61

SEATTLE (AP) — Tricia McLean, the chief financial officer for the Seattle Storm, has died, the WNBA team said Thursday. She was 61.

McLean died Monday in Seattle, according to the Storm. The team did not disclose the manner of death.

McLean was hired as the vice president of finance and human resources shortly after the Force 10 Hoops ownership group purchased the Storm to keep the team in Seattle, then was elevated to CFO in 2014.

“We are shocked by her unexpected passing, and profoundly aware of how important Tricia was to our Storm organization and the city’s sports community," said Ginny Gilder, co-owner of the Storm. "She served as a member of our leadership team, but additionally Tricia was a dear partner and friend."

McLean was with the franchise for three of its four titles (2010, 2018, 2022).

“Shocked and heartbroken by this news,” former Storm star Breanna Stewart said on social media. “Grateful to have had a chance to get to know Tricia during my time at the Storm. Her presence at the organization was truly invaluable. Tricia’s dedication and passion were instrumental in making our team better. She will be truly missed.”

McLean guided the Storm through their most successful financial years in franchise history, while overseeing the team’s temporary relocation due to arena renovations, the 2020 season that was played in a bubble and the move back to Climate Pledge Arena in 2022.

She was also involved in the building of the team's new practice facility, which is set to open this year.

McLean is survived by her husband Chuck and three children, Chelsea, Charlie and Julianne.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball