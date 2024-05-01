Stonington's George Crouse to be honored by CHSCA Hall of Fame

Apr. 30—Stonington High School girls' tennis coach George Crouse will be inducted into the Connecticut High School Coaches' Association Hall of Fame on May 9 at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington.

Crouse, the former National High School Coach of the Year and the recipient of a prestigious Gold Key bestowed by the Connecticut Sports Media Alliance, has compiled 869 career victories coaching boys' and girls' tennis during his career, which has spanned 51 seasons.

He is 565-110 coaching girls' tennis, including state championships in 2013 and 2022.

Crouse will be joined in receiving the Hall of Fame honor by 1989 Stonington graduate and Glastonbury High School field hockey coach Maureen Perkins, also a member of the Connecticut Field Hockey Coaches' Hall of Fame.

Also slated for induction: Jeffrey Brameier, Darien boys' lacrosse; Peter Capezzone, Old Saybrook boys' and girls' track and field; Charles Farley, Sheehan track and football; Lisa Hodges, Kolbe-Cathedral girls' basketball; Thomas Jacobs, Amity track and field; Robert Zito, Newtown football; the late Art Kohs, Xavier boys' soccer; and media member Joe Morelli of Hearst Connecticut Media.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 until May 5, $80 available until May 7, and must be purchased online at www.chsca.org

— Vickie Fulkerson