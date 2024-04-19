Stoke City vs Plymouth Argyle: Pick Of The Stats
Stoke City are unbeaten in their last 19 home league games against Plymouth Argyle (W13 D6), keeping 11 clean sheets across that time.
The Pilgrims will be looking to claim a first ever league double over Saturday's hosts in the EFL after winning the reverse fixture 2-1 back in December.
The Potters have won just two of their last 14 Championship games at the Bet365 Stadium (D6 L6), a run during which they have failed to score in eight separate matches.
So far this season, Neil Dewsnip's side have won just three of their 21 away league games (D7 L11), though each of those victories have come across their last seven such matches whilst also keeping a clean sheet.
Since Steven Schumacher’s first game in charge of Stoke City, the red and whites (24) have won just two more points than this weekend's visitors (22) in the Championship.