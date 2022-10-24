Stock up, Stock down: Is Tom Brady washed?









STOCK UP

Gus Edwards - RB, Ravens

Edwards wasted no time in solidifying himself as the Ravens' top back. Coming into Week 7 it was reported that the Ravens would prefer to use all of their backs and mix them in. They did just that, but it was Edwards who led the way with 16 carries, 66 yards and two touchdowns. Edwards started the game and only came out for breathers as he consistently battered the Browns defense with quality runs. On a day where the Ravens were terrified of throwing the ball, Edwards answered the call. What's most important is that he was the preferred running back at the goal line, which is what we expected. What we didn't expect was Edwards carrying the ball 16 times in his first game back from injury. It only shows that they'll lean on him going forward. Edwards should be considered a strong flex play going forward with this usage.

Rachaad White - RB, Buccaneers

White continues to inch towards a more prominent role in the Bucs' offense. Now you may ask why it even matters on an offense that's so stagnant right now. Well, the answer is simple, it's fantasy and we want volume. White is getting more of that too as had seven touches to Leonard Fournette's 10 in Week 7. The more important thing is White was more productive. He turned his touches into 32 yards while Fournette scrapped out 26. It's nothing to gloss over, but the gap may be narrowing. White saw a season-high 44% of the snaps at running back in Week 7, his highest of the season. Tom Brady and the Bucs offense are simply not playing well and may need to shake some things up in the near future. If White is still available in your leagues, I'd give him a solid look as he could become a value down the stretch.

Marquise Goodwin - WR, Seahawks

Goodwin had a nice game against the Chargers in Week 7 going 4/67/2. That's not entirely why he's on this list though. The uncertain status of DK Metcalf going forward will thrust Goodwin into a more serious role. Prior to Metcalf's injury, Goodwin was already playing the third-highest snap percentage for Seahawks' receivers (46.6% going into Week 7). The next highest after him was Dee Eskridge at 22% (he figures to see a bump as well). Depending on the severity of Metcalf's injury, Goodwin would step into a full-time starter role alongside Tyler Lockett. Geno Smith has been good in 2022 and Goodwin would be the next beneficiary of that. With the number of injuries (it's like this every year) going on around the league, it wouldn't hurt to give Goodwin a look if your roster is reeling.

STOCK DOWN

AJ Dillon - RB, Packers

Coming into Week 7 you probably thought it couldn't get much worse for Dillon, especially with a nice matchup against the Commanders on hand. Well unfortunately the whole offense stinks and Dillon is returning you almost nothing on your investment. Aaron Jones at least got back on track in Week 7 scoring twice while catching 9-of-10 targets for 53 yards. Neither back could muster up much in the run game as the duo combined for 12 carries and 38 yards. Week 7 was the second time in three games in which Dillon did not receive a single target. Dillon's preseason quadriceps photos have fallen on hard times as they've failed to live up to the hype. Dillon is currently RB36, which is not the worst in the world, but did we draft him for this floor and these performances?

Tom Brady - QB, Buccaneers

What's going on here (Vince Lombardi voice)? I could put Lamar Jackson here as well, but he has elite rushing upside that doesn't exist for Brady. He's only thrown two touchdown passes over the last three weeks. You might say it's not so bad, but considering his opponents in those games were the Falcons, Steelers and Panthers, it stings a lot more. Brady has been QB12 over the same span, but again when you're throwing the ball 47 times a game in that same frame, you want more. After the Bucs' Week 7 loss to the Panthers he currently sits at QB20 (Monday Night Football pending) for the week, so there is cause for concern. The Bucs' have a nice matchup in Week 8 against the Ravens, but no matter the situation or matchup, it'll be hard to trust Brady going forward until he gets it together.

Brandin Cooks - WR, Texans

Cooks is currently WR48 on a team where the quarterback (Davis Mills) throws the ball 35 times per game. Cooks should've probably been in this column weeks ago, but with one touchdown so far on the season, he may finally be sizzling out. Maybe it's the Texans? Or the fact that the offense runs through Dameon Pierce now? Whatever the case, this isn't what you'd hoped for. No one expected Cooks to be a league winner, but he's been a pretty reliable (and underrated) receiver for much of his career. There have been rumors that teams have called the Texans about trading for him and that may be what he needs to get back to the production we are used to seeing. Averaging a pedestrian 46.8 receiving yards per game in 2022 (his season-high 82 yards came in Week 1), Cooks maybe could use a change of scenery, again.

