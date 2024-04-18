'We can still do something very special'

[Getty Images]

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard says going for the Premier League title is "enough motivation" to pick themselves back up after their Champions league exit.

The Gunners suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat in the second leg of their quarter-final against Bayern Munich, sending them out of the competition 3-2 on aggregate.

It is the second loss in a week for Mikel Arteta's side, following their defeat by Aston Villa on Sunday, and leaves them fighting on the one front for silverware.

"It takes a little bit to get going again, but I think what you play for in the league is enough motivation for all of us," said Odegaard.

"We just have to stick together, get back up and keep pushing. We can still do something very special.

"Every game now is so important, it has been for a while."

Arsenal sit second in the table, two points behind Manchester City, and will be looking to bounce back at Wolves on Saturday.

"We wanted to do more, so at the moment we are just disappointed. It has been a long time since we have been here [in the Champions League]," the midfielder added.

"We wanted to go further. We wanted to go all the way.

"Every time you get hit you have to stand up and go again. The key thing is to stand together and lift each other up. Then, as I said, we have something really nice to play for, so that's where we have to put the mindset now.

"Of course we want to win something and that's been the big goal."