'It still feels surreal': Trinity Christian's Elijiah Oehlke commits to ACC football program

Fayetteville's most sought-after 2025 football prospect made his college commitment announcement over the weekend.

Trinity Christan's Elijiah Oehlke announced his commitment to Wake Forest in a heartfelt Mother's Day message via X. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound junior quarterback cemented his collegiate future just ahead of his senior year as a Crusader.

"It still feels surreal, but I'm just ecstatic about it," Oehlke said. "To be wanted by the entire Wake Forest family is something special."

Happy Mother's Day and Happy Birthday Dad!! This commitment is my gift to you both because you were always the driving force behind. Love you!! @TrinityGuidance @levelUPfootball @RecruitFayNC @ogcookie_ @910Preps @918graphics pic.twitter.com/QXPKR5mJ0S — Elijiah Oehlke (@ElijiahQB15) May 12, 2024

Oehlke received offers from numerous prestigious schools such as Bryant, James Madison, Dartmouth, Air Force, Liberty, Cornell, Harvard, Army, and North Alabama.

But for Oehlke, the Demon Deacons wooed him with the family-like atmosphere that they have amongst the football program. "Of course, the majority of Division I teams have the facilities and world-class stadiums but they (Wake Forest) are giving me more than that," Oehlke said. "They provide a family atmosphere, a chance to compete for playing time early, and a world-class degree."

In his junior campaign, Oehlke led the Crusaders to a 10-2 record and Trinity Christian completed the season with an NCISAA championship game appearance. He racked up 26 touchdown passes and just shy of 1,500 passing yards on the season.

