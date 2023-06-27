'Still blessed': Former Jags, Bucs running back OK after car catches on fire while driving

Former Jacksonville Jaguar and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Leonard Fournette says he is "still blessed" after his SUV caught on fire while he was driving Tuesday morning.

The 28-year-old running back posted a video to his Instagram account showing the aftermath of the incident.

"Man it was one of those days today, but I would like to thank God," the caption began. "My car caught on fire while I was driving, but I am still blessed."

After spending the last three seasons in Tampa Bay, Fournette became a free agent after the Bucs released him in March at his request. A native of New Orleans and a star at LSU, Fournette was picked fourth overall in the 2017 NFL draft by the Jaguars. He spent three seasons in Jacksonville, leading the Jags in rushing each year he was on the team, before signing with Tampa Bay.

In Super Bowl LV, Fournette led the Buccaneers in rushing with 89 yards on 16 carries, including one touchdown. He also caught four passes for 46 yards in the championship game, second on the team in receptions behind tight end Rob Gronkowski.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Leonard Fournette okay after NFL running back's SUV catches on fire