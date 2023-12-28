You need to stick a foot in the ground and learn the modern football language | KEN WILLIS

Well, he did it. A trifecta, a triple, the ol’ hat trick.

Can’t remember the game or the announcer. I was just briefly passing by the TV, in search of scissors, tape and wherever the gift tags ended up 12 months earlier.

And he said it. I literally stopped in my tracks to reflect on the beauty of it all.

In one burst of broadcasting brilliance during a replay of a runner bullying his way to a hard-earned first down, Mr. Color Commentator wedged three of today’s popular catch-phrases into one sentence and did it so seamlessly, only a trained student of such things — or, ahem, a linguistic maniac — could be expected to catch it.

Larry Csonka would make the Mount Rushmore of "downhill runners."

Here it is.

“Sometimes, you just have to stick your foot in the ground and get downhill to the line-to-gain.”

Let’s review …

Stick a foot in the ground: To stop running east or west and instead cut to the north. Or at least we used to call it north-and-south running, which leads us to …

Get downhill: Think Larry Csonka or, if you’re younger, Derrick Henry. Not sure when “downhill” became a thing, but if you want to go all literal about it, can’t anyone run downhill? Give me a guy who can haul the mail uphill, especially when the first-down line is just ahead — except it’s not the first-down line anymore …

Line to gain: This one is correct and proper in all manner, and I’ve come to hate it anyway, but only because it’s one of those new-age terms everyone now uses just to sound as smart as the guy on the next bar stool.

OK, we’re rolling now, so let’s motor through some more terms and phrases you’ll need if you want to sound like a modern football fan or, if the opportunity arises, land a gig as color commentator for the next Pop-Tarts Bowl — they’re digging deep for such things, so update that resume´.

The quarterback room. This was once known as the “depth chart at QB.” HBO’s brilliant “Hard Knocks” series has let us into the individual meeting rooms for each position group, and though this is a relatively unscientific assumption, I assume that’s why we now call each group a room.

This part of Hard Knocks was awesome ‼️😂 #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/F5JBaea5Xd — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) December 27, 2023

And yes, there’s also a receivers room, tight-end room, running back room, etc … The kicker, I figure, gets a closet.

A 20- or 25-yard gain is now a chunk play. Learn it and live it.

Toss out the following terms when pondering a defensive scheme: Cover zero, cover one, cover two.

Very few folks know what you’re talking about, and neither do you, but toss it out early and often, particularly when considering the possibility of the defensive coordinator … you guessed it … dialing up a blitz.

You can also predict a coach dialing up a screen pass, fake punt or, yes, simply a downhill run. No one can remember the last time they actually dialed something, but this one still holds water and stands the test of time.

Dime package.

Nickel package.

10 personnel.

12 personnel.

And what the hell: 11 personnel.

Seam route.

Skinny post.

Have you been inside the linebacker room? That’s where you find Mike, Sam and Will.

And the rookie receiver isn’t 6-foot-2 with long arms, he has great length.

You don’t need great length to master the back-shoulder catch, by the way.

But take a guy with great length, and someone from the quarterback room with a big arm — you know, a guy who can really spin it — and you know what they can do?

Yep, they can take the top off of the defense.

More Bowl Picks

There are websites where you can do some real-time monitoring of the transfer portal, which is particularly interesting to gamblers looking to make some rent money on bowl games.

Since we do it with beaches, national parks and even the front door at home, why not a Portal Cam? Brought to you by Penske Truck Rentals, of course.

At last count, Georgia will enter the Orange Bowl without 11 former Bulldogs now portaling, while FSU has lost a dozen to the portal’s strong gravitational pull.

With Jordan Travis injured and Tate Rodemaker searching for a new home, FSU’s aforementioned quarterback room is down to a third-teamer and two guys wearing name tags. So as much as we’d like to see things fall in a way that leaves FSU atop the final AP rankings — Dawgs over ’Noles by 14.

Here’s #FSU coach Mike Norvell arriving with his family. Norvell confirmed reports earlier today that QB Tate Rodemaker entered the transfer portal and that Brock Glenn will start the Orange Bowl game. ⁦@HeraldSports⁩ pic.twitter.com/6iSLMAtPnL — Andre Fernandez (@FernandezAndreC) December 26, 2023

◼ Elsewhere in the coming week: Rutgers over Miami (Pinstripe Bowl); K-State beats N.C. State (Pop-Tarts); Arizona by 20 over Oklahoma (Alamo); Kentucky beats Clemson (Gator); Oregon State over Notre Dame (Sun); Mizzou over Ohio State in OT (Cotton); Ole Miss beats Penn State (Peach); LSU by 9 over Wisconsin (Realiaquest); Tennessee big over Iowa (Citrus) and Oregon by just 6 over Liberty-Biberty (Fiesta).

Playoff Picks

Those who care about such things are wondering if Jim Harbaugh will return to the NFL if his No. 1-ranked Wolverines win the national championship.

It’s a lot of wasted conjecture.

Rose Bowl: Alabama by 9 over Michigan.

Sugar Bowl: Texas 32, Washington 20.

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Bowl picks: Tide or Wolverines? Huskies or Horns? But first, the lingo