Steve Sarkisian's wish may soon come true as NCAA set to adopt helmet communication: Report

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian might finally be getting his wish, along with a few other rule changes.

Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger reported Friday that administrators are expected to finalize a recommendation for the adoption of a player-to-coach helmet communication system, the use of tablets for halftime and on the sidelines, and a two-minute warning in college football.

“Everybody write an article on why doesn’t college football have coach-to-player communication so I don’t have to deal with sign stealing,” Sarkisian said in November.

“I spend half of my week changing signals and signs rather than coaching the game of football.”

How will it compare to NFL helmet communication rules?

The NCAA Rules Committee is scheduled to vote on the changes to the NCAA Division I Council, which will have the final seal of approval.

Coaches have been clamoring for helmet communications for a while, and the proposed concept will mirror the NFL. Only one member of each team can be equipped with a listening device in his helmet and it'll be cut off at the end of the 15-second mark of the play clock.

The tablets will be used on the sideline and in the locker room to go over in-game plays. These rules, along with the two-minute timeout, closely resemble current NFL policy.

Why did it take 30 years for NCAA to adapt helmet communication?

The NCAA has always worried about cost containment issues and how smaller schools can afford it. However, the impact of Michigan's sign-stealing scandal from this past season reportedly had an impact on this recent ruling.

Regardless, it's not as if the NCAA hasn't experimented with the technology in the past. Texas Tech used it in its bowl game this past season, while there have been other one-off experiments.

Sign stealing won't be completely eliminated with this change, but it should lighten the work Sarkisian has to do in 2024 quite a bit.

