Steve Sarkisian addresses the quarterback situation at Big 12 Media Days

Since Steve Sarkisian took over as head coach, the biggest question that everyone wants to know the answer to is who will be the starting quarterback for the 2021 season.

After a decade of subpar quarterback play, the Longhorns stumbled on a gem in four-year starter Sam Ehlinger. The former Texas star was almost able to revive the program and return it to its former glory.

Ehlinger has since transitioned to the NFL, and Sarkisian is now tasked with choosing between Alamo Bowl star Casey Thompson or proclaimed golden arm Hudson Card.

At the Big 12 Media Days on Thursday, Sarkisian provided some insight on this hot topic surrounding the Texas football program.

The first-year head coach expressed that he has two fantastic players at the quarterback position, and he hopes that throughout training camp the two will eventually force him to make a very difficult decision in terms of selecting a starter.

Take a look at his comments below.

Sarkisian says he has two "fantastic players" at QB in Card and Thompson. "At some point in training camp, I'm going to have to trust my gut and I'm going to have to name a starter." "You guys need to make this decision as hard as you can on me." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) July 15, 2021

Sarkisian did not really favor one quarterback over the other in answering the question, which we should all expect. However, it was interesting is that the question asked to elicit these responses was solely about Casey Thompson.

That was likely Sarkisian attempting to show that both quarterbacks are at an equal level, but he did feel the need to address the quarterback competition in a question about Thompson’s development. Sarkisian continues to make subtle hints about Card’s very realistic opportunity to win the job.

He did mention that he will make a decision during training camp, which is the most we have gotten on the situation. Regardless, Sarkisian reiterated that neither quarterback was ahead of the other and they’re in good hands at that position.

“It is a little bit of a luxury for me to have two quality quarterbacks like this,” Sarkisian said.