Steve Kerr drops brutal dad joke when asked about Drake ahead of NBA Finals

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr used a question about Toronto rapper and Raptors superfan Drake as the perfect opportunity to drop an awful Dad joke. (Getty)

Oh my goodness! Is that Steve Kerr or comedian Bill Burr?

You may find yourself doing a double take after the Warriors’ head coach was asked a question about Drake ahead of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Actually, let me edit myself here. Following Kerr’s joke that he told the media on Monday, comparing him to Burr would be a huge slap to the face to the Massachusetts funny man.

Steve Kerr is ready for Drake, he already made a call to him 😂 pic.twitter.com/hA67KuTG2b — ESPN (@espn) May 27, 2019

“I’m not, I’m not worried about Drake,” Kerr said, to set things up. “I called him on his cellphone earlier and ah...”

Yikes.

I honestly don’t know what’s more sad: The joke or the many journalists around him that laughed at it — some of them way too hard.

The response was in reference to Drake’s 2015 hit Hotline Bling that included the lyric ‘You used to call me on my cell phone’ in the chorus.

So, yeah....

Say what you want about the pun, I guess you can’t deny that the 53-year-old knew his audience.

