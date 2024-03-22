Stetson basketball down big to UConn. What's the biggest NCAA Tournament blowout?

The Stetson basketball team made its March Madness debut on Friday and ran into defending champion UConn. Through the first half, the result wasn't much of a surprise.

The Hatters went into the half trailing 52-19. The 33-point deficit would be Stetson's biggest loss of the season, just edging the 31-point defeat suffered against Houston, another No. 1 in the NCAA Tournament.

UConn is used to dishing out big tournament losses. In the 2023 national championship game, the Huskies pounded San Diego State 76-59, tied for the ninth biggest margin of victory in men's title history.

If things continue to snowball, Stetson could be in some unwelcome company. But there's still a long way to go before they're in danger of the biggest loss in NCAA Tournament history.

What's the biggest blowout in NCAA Tournament history?

In 1963, Loyola (Chicago) met Tennessee Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and ran away with a 111-42 victory. That's a 69-point win in a tournament that would end with the Ramblers' lone national championship.

The Ramblers led 61-20 at halftime, and then proceeded to put up 50 more in the second half just in case that wasn't enough. It was an all-around effort, too: Ron Miller led all scorers with 21 points, while Loyola's other four starters all scored between 17 and 19 points. The Golden Eagles were held to just 22% shooting.

