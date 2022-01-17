Stephen Jones on Cowboys keeping McCarthy: ‘Absolutely. Very confident.’

Sunday night, in the immediate aftermath of the Cowboys’ stunning loss to San Francisco in the wild card round of the 2021 postseason, team owner Jerry Jones was unwilling to discuss the future of head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy has been on the job just two seasons, compiling an 18-15 regular-season record. But the sky-high expectations for this season’s squad, coupled with a series of underachieving and embarrassing losses, plus a pair of coordinators who are already hot prospects on the head-coach-interview circuit, have cast serious doubt on the long-term belief in the McCarthy Experiment, for many fans and football minds alike.

But Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, speaking on Dallas radio Monday, tried to put the debate to bed when he was asked about McCarthy’s continued employment with the organization.

He gave a three-word answer.

Stephen Jones on @1053TheFan speaking about his confidence in Mike McCarthy leading the Cowboys into the future: "Absolutely. Very confident."

That curt vote of confidence comes as offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn prepare for a busy week of interviews with other clubs.

At least one NFL insider reported over the weekend that were the Cowboys to fall to the 49ers, the Jones family would be forced to at least consider firing McCarthy and replacing him with either Moore or Quinn. Those reports only gained traction and volume with the Cowboys’ anemic and unprepared showing in the 23-17 loss.

A contingent from the Broncos will travel to Dallas to interview with both Cowboys assistants on Tuesday. Quinn is said to have three other interviews lined up for the week. Moore has been invited to speak to other teams, too.

“It’s real hard to keep people from taking a head football coaching opportunity,” Jones told The K&C Masterpiece Show. “There’s a big difference between being a coordinator and being a head coach. Certainly, we understand; they deserve it. They have their full body of work and a very successful season. Dan has had success as a head coach. That just comes with the territory, and we’ll have to roll up out sleeves with them. We’ve had great relationships with both men, and we’ll just work with them as they navigate these waters. And as we do that, we’ll be thinking about what the future holds for the Cowboys, as well. Obviously, that will be first and foremost.”

Trying to reading between the lines of what a Jones says in a live radio interview is always rife with danger. Both Jerry and Stephen have been known to blow smoke or spin a story the way they want it perceived in the public eye.

But Stephen’s answer sure makes it sound like the Cowboys are committed to McCarthy, even if that means losing both Moore and Quinn.

