Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star game win as James sits out 2nd half

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the first half of basketball's NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

LeBron James didn't want to be here in the first place.

It turns out his team didn't need him.

Team LeBron cruised to a 170-150 All-Star Game win over Team Durant on Sunday as James watched the second half from the bench. Giannis Antetokounmpo was perfect from the field while Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard held their own in-game 3-point contest to lead the rout.

Team LeBron won each of the first three quarters to carry a 146-125 edge into the final stanza, meaning that the first team to 170 points would win, per the game's Elam ending format. It was far too steep a hill to climb for Team Durant.

Giannis doesn't miss in MVP effort

Team LeBron produced several noteworthy performances, but none bigger than Antetokounmpo, who tallied 35 points and seven rebounds without missing a shot en route to MVP honors.

He rolled the dice with his perfect game by launching a contested 3-pointer in the third quarter. A friendly bounce off the backboard upped his tally to 16-of-16 from the field including connecting on all three of his 3-point attempts.

With the effort, Antetokounmpo became the first player in All-Star game history with a perfect shooting night from the field while attempting at least 10 shots.

Dueling sharpshooters Dame, Steph

Curry and Lillard, meanwhile, put on a show to rival the 3-point contest that Curry won earlier Sunday. Lillard tallied 32 points while connecting on 8-of-16 3-point attempts. Curry matched Lillard's 8-of-16 effort from deep en route to 28 points.

By the end of the first half, the sharpshooters were toying with Team Durant with back-to-back halfcourt shots.

Story continues

DAME, STEPH BACK-TO-BACK FROM HALFCOURT.. FLIP THE CHANNEL TO #NBAALLSTAR ON TNT!



Unlimited range from the NBA's two leaders in threes made! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/qeVGcLIo0Y — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2021

Lillard hit a 3-pointer from just beyond halfcourt to reach 170 points and secure the victory for Team LeBron.

LeBron content to watch after criticizing game

James, who repeatedly questioned the wisdom of holding the exhibition game amid the COVID-19 pandemic, tallied four points in 13 minutes. Lillard — who many deemed a snub from the starting lineup — started the second half in his place as James snacked on the bench.

LeBron might be done for the night 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TXbHHVy7Md — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 8, 2021

James did not return to the game.

Both teams saw late scratches on Sunday after a pair of Philadelphia 76ers players were ruled out per the league's COVID-19 protocols. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons both reportedly received haircuts from a barber who tested positive for COVID-19. Neither player has confirmed testing positive. Embiid was slated to start for Team Durant while Simmons was scheduled to come off the bench for Team LeBron. Durant didn't play due to a lingering hamstring strain.

More from Yahoo Sports: