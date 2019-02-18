Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo connect for best 1st-half highlight of NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star game is all about the highlights.

The first half was full of them as Team Giannis exploded to a 95-point first half to take a 95-82 lead over Team LeBron.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks the ball against Team LeBron during the 2019 NBA All Star Game on Feb. 17, 2019 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Getty Images)

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 20 points, none of them more exciting than an alley-oop from Stephen Curry on a fast-break bounce pass.

That’s right — a bounce pass.

Joel Embiid stole the ball under the opposing hoop before sending it Curry’s way in transition. With Antetokounmpo trailing on the break, Curry delivered a perfect pass on a high bounce that Giannis slammed home to get the crowd in Charlotte on its feet.

That looked like one they’d been cooking up for a while.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Thunder guard Diallo skies over Shaq to win NBA Slam Dunk Contest

• Forde: Kentucky exposes Vols as overrated, no matter what Calipari thinks

• Real Madrid suffers shock home defeat as captain Ramos is sent off

• Steelers’ Brown: Players fear losing ‘meal ticket’ if they challenge Big Ben

