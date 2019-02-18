Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo connect for best 1st-half highlight of NBA All-Star Game
The NBA All-Star game is all about the highlights.
The first half was full of them as Team Giannis exploded to a 95-point first half to take a 95-82 lead over Team LeBron.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 20 points, none of them more exciting than an alley-oop from Stephen Curry on a fast-break bounce pass.
That’s right — a bounce pass.
Joel Embiid stole the ball under the opposing hoop before sending it Curry’s way in transition. With Antetokounmpo trailing on the break, Curry delivered a perfect pass on a high bounce that Giannis slammed home to get the crowd in Charlotte on its feet.
That looked like one they’d been cooking up for a while.
