Steph, Warriors hashed out 'how they felt' in private team meeting

The Warriors desparately needed a reset after a turbulent start to the 2023-24 NBA season that included Draymond Green's indefinite suspension.

Following Golden State's 124-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night at Chase Center, Steph Curry revealed the team held a meeting before Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers to sort out the noise surrounding the team recently.

Following Golden State's 124-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night at Chase Center, Steph Curry revealed the team held a meeting before Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers to sort out the noise surrounding the team recently.

"There's been a lot of conversations, a lot of noise around us. We had a meeting the day before the [Clippers] game that was important for us to kind of settle on where we were, what was going on and everybody [could] kind of say how they felt," Curry told reporters.

The star point guard then detailed the baggage stemming from the hectic events recently surrounding the team and how that adversity creates an opportunity to be there for your teammates.

"The game of basketball presents a lot of challenges on the court, but the friendships that you have and the connections that you have," Curry explained. "Especially for a guy like Draymond [Green], who we've been to war with for over a decade, all that stuff does weigh on you because you're trying to figure it out, you're trying to support him but als0 -- it's just basketball but there is a lot of stress that you carry to perform while you're kind of managing all of the emotions that were going on and trying to just be in the right place for each other.

"It's a lot but every year presents a certain challenge and you got to be mentally tough through it all. I do try to pride myself on trying to bounce back from games or times in the season where it gets a little low."

Bouncing back is precisely what the Warriors did on Saturday night against the Nets, snapping a three-game losing streak behind a dominant fourth quarter from their superstar point guard. Curry finished the win with 37 points, going a perfect 7 for 7 from the field in the fourth quarter to propel Golden State to victory.

The Warriors improved to 11-14 on the season and look to begin a winning streak when they face off with the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday night on the tail end of a weekend back-to-back.

