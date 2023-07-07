Steph posts heartfelt farewell to Poole, welcomes CP3 to Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Steph Curry is looking forward to the future, but he took a moment to reflect on the past Thursday after the Warriors' blockbuster Jordan Poole-for-Chris Paul trade became official.

The 35-year-old veteran point guard shared a goodbye message for Poole on his Instagram story and welcomed Paul to Golden State in the process, reminiscing on memories made with the young sharpshooter and all that's to come for his former teammate.

"Yo, so now that the trade is actually final, felt like I’d come on here and just say to JP how much I appreciated the four years, brother," Curry told Poole. "You’re a champion. You grew up right in front of everybody’s face in terms of that first year where it was rough, a lot of injuries and trying to find your way, to going to the G League and coming back and helping us finish 15-5 down the stretch in the second year, us winning a championship your third year and fighting to the end this past year.

"Can’t wait to see you blossom, big fella. Can’t wait to see you shine in your own situation and just looking forward to competing, obviously, but being a fan of everything that you become. Good luck to you. And CP, can’t wait to rock with you, brother. It’s going to be different with us on the same side. Let’s get it."

The Warriors completed their trade with the Washington Wizards on Thursday, sending Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins and two future draft picks -- a 2027 second-rounder and a 2030 first-rounder (top 20 protected) -- to Washington in exchange for Paul.

Though Curry and the rest of Golden State long have viewed Paul as a rival, the team's former adversary now will wear a blue and gold jersey -- and the Warriors superstar wasted no time in welcoming his new teammate to the Bay.

As the Warriors look to get back to their championship ways during the 2023-24 NBA season with the help of Paul, Poole will look to make a name for himself with the Wizards.

And as he does, Curry certainly will be cheering him on from afar.

