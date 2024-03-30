Steph Curry wants to remain in the Bay Area

Steph Curry helped the Golden State Warriors down his hometown team on Friday (March 29). Curry grew up around the Charlotte Hornets organization. As such, there is always some discussion as to whether he would potentially consider ending his career with the franchise, whenever that may be.

When speaking to the media after the Warriors’ victory, Curry gave his thoughts on potentially heading to Charlotte to finish out his career. He also touched on his brother playing for the franchise and what that means for him to be in his hometown, where he’s comfortable with the city and its surroundings.

“Nah, I wanna stay in the Bay, and that’s something I’ve talked about,” Curry said. “There is a curiosity of what it would be like to play here, for sure. I feel like I ask Seth what it’s like to be back here. You’re so familiar with the city. The history of the organization…That’s it.”

Curry is a genuine Warriors legend. He will go down as one of the greatest players in franchise history. He will undoubtedly be given every opportunity to end his career on the Bay Area. He has also spoken about his openness to playing into his 40s, so that day may still be multiple years away.

Steph was asked if he's ever thought about playing for Charlotte pic.twitter.com/hpK1zjHKno — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 30, 2024

Regardless of how long Curry has left in the NBA, Warriors fans will likely be pleased to hear that their star player has no plans on ever moving away from the franchise. Curry means to much to Golden State, and after all these years, it’s safe to assume Golden State means too much to him, too.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire