Steph Curry sends girl who wrote him letter about his shoes two pairs of new shoes for Christmas
Nearly a month later, 9-year-old Riley Morrison got her wish.
Morrison, who famously wrote a letter to Steph Curry last month wondering why his Under Armour basketball shoes weren’t available in girls’ sizes, found two packages addressed to her from the Golden State Warriors star underneath her Christmas tree this week.
It was two pairs of his brand new Curry 6 shoes — which are set to release on January 4.
When your favorite basketball player (and candidate for best person ever) sends you a Christmas gift….. Can't say thank you enough to @stephencurry30 , @sc30inc, Bryant Barr and @underarmour . Your response to Riley's letter has been amazing. Appreciate everything you are doing for her and the generosity you have shown. Also a special shout-out to @teenvogue and @feministabulous for getting this all started.
A post shared by Chris Morrison (@morn24) on Dec 26, 2018 at 11:19pm PST
Morrison initially wrote Curry last month when trying to buy his shoes, but couldn’t find them available for girls.
“I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5’s too,” Morrison wrote, in part.
Curry responded and wrote her back, letting her know that he was working with Under Armour to fix the problem, and that he would send her a pair of the shoes — which he more than followed through on.
While Curry’s surprise likely made Morrison’s Christmas, he also hinted in his letter that he had another surprise in store for her for International Women’s Day in March.
Until then, Morrison will without a doubt have plenty of time to enjoy her new kicks. And, so can girls across the country — as Under Armour now offers the Curry 5’s in girls’ sizes on its website.
More from Yahoo Sports:
• Report: John Wall mulling surgery that’d keep him out 6-8 months
• Bald eagle goes rogue, lands on fans at college football game
• Here are the most important games in NFL Week 17
• Cleveland’s Mayfield fined $10K for lewd celebration