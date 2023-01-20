Steph Curry among six Warriors ruled out vs. Cavaliers to end road trip

Steph among six Warriors ruled out vs. Cavs to end road trip originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' 121-118 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday night is now that much more frustrating. After battling until the final buzzer, the Warriors now will be without four starters and a handful of players Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Golden State's already-thin roster is missing four starters and its biggest stars at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are all out, as well as James Wiseman and Andre Iguodala.

In a seemingly corresponding move, the Warriors recalled rookie Ryan Rollins from Santa Cruz on Friday.

Thompson was expected to miss Friday night's game with it being the second of a back-to-back to end a five-game road trip. He still hasn't played both games of a back-to-back since returning from two season-ending leg injuries a year ago, but hope remains he will be able to do so later this season. Playing heavy minutes in Boston had to factor into Curry, Green and Wiggins taking a seat.

Curry (left hip tightness) played 43 minutes in the Warriors' loss, scoring 29 points while struggling to find his shot, especially late in the game. Green (right great toe soreness) gave the Warriors 37 minutes, where he almost had a triple-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Wiggins (left foot soreness) played nearly 40 minutes and scored 20 points while hounding Celtics star Jayson Tatum on defense.

Wiseman now will miss his 10th straight game to a sprained left ankle. He sustained the injury in a three-on-three scrimmage Dec. 30, the same day as the Warriors' comeback win against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center. The former No. 2 overall pick has played in 19 of the Warriors' 45 games this season.

Iguodala, after playing 18 minutes and throwing down a dunk in the Warriors' win over the San Antonio Spurs at the Alamodome one week ago, will miss his fourth straight game with right hip soreness.

Take a breath. There is some good news.

Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green both are listed as probable and are expected to play in Cleveland. Coach Steve Kerr said before Thursday's loss he's "hopeful" Kuminga and Green are good to go, and the Warriors need their size right now. Truthfully, they need bodies in general.

Kuminga missed eight straight games due to a sprained right foot that had him in a walking boot for a short time. The young forward was a plus-15 in plus/minus against the Blazers, the same game he sustained the injury but played through it.

Green hasn't seen game action since Dec. 18. The veteran big man missed 14 straight games. He first was diagnosed with a non-COVID illness, but then was briefly hospitalized because of a right lower leg infection.

The Warriors are 2-2 on their current road trip, and now face an uphill battle against the 28-18 Cavs.

