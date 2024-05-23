Will Stein says Bo Nix will go down as one of the best ever at Oregon

Oregon needed an experienced quarterback to lead the team as the Ducks were transitioning from Mario Cristobal to Dan Lanning.

But they most likely didn’t think Nix would be one of the best in the program’s history.

According to offensive coordinator Will Stein, who had Nix for just one short season, he will definitely go down among the greats like Marcus Mariota, Joey Harrington, Akili Smith and a whole host of incredible signal callers to call Eugene home.

In the docuseries from Bolt TV called Grit and Glory, Stein says Nix’s name will be synonymous with those other great Duck quarterbacks.

“He’ll go down as one of the greatest. There’s a lot of unreal, unworldly, talented guys that have played quarterback here and I think Bo will be up there with all of them,” Stein said. “His year this year, statistically, is one of the best in the history of Oregon football. The legacy that he left, what he’s done for this program, being Coach Lanning’s first quarterback here, he’s special.”

While at Oregon, Nix guided the Ducks to a 22-5 record with wins in the Holiday and Fiesta Bowl. In 2023, he completed 77.4 percent of his passes with 45 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Nix was drafted by the Denver Broncos and they hope their new signal caller can be similar to John Elway and Payton Manning. Those are huge shoes to fill, but Oregon quickly found out Nix will be up to the task.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire