Steelers WR Juju Smith-Schuster tweaked his ankle stepping on a penalty flag

The Pittsburgh Steelers absolutely cruised against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but it wasn’t smooth sailing for every Steelers player.

Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster suffered one of the weirder injuries of the season (or of any season) while he was walking off the field in the second half. A penalty flag floated to the ground directly in his footpath and he stepped right on it. He clearly didn’t see it and wasn’t expecting it, and he hopped up and began limping right away.

What on EARTH just happened here!?!?! pic.twitter.com/6kvK0qDrtv — Robby Snyder (@RobbySnyder) November 22, 2020

You see all sorts of injuries in the NFL, but that’s definitely a strange one.

Smith-Schuster didn’t appear to be seriously injured, but he was limited for the rest of the game.

Evan Washburn on the sideline reports that JuJu Smith-Schuster did in fact tweak his right foot/ankle on the penalty flag. He's added some tape to it, but he's on the sideline for this drive.



The Steelers play in four days. Better to let him get as much rest as possible. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 22, 2020

A tweak is better than anything more severe, but it’s still going to be an issue. The Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday so it’s going to be a short week. They may be 10-0, but Smith-Schuster is part of why. He’s one of the top receivers on the team, and they’ll need him on Thursday.

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster tweaked his ankle by stepping on a penalty flag. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

