Steelers WR Deon Cain called up from PS to replace Diontae Johnson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are calling up wide receiver Deon Cain from the practice squad for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns. This is because wide receiver Diontae Johnson has been ruled out with a back injury.

Johnson suffered the injury last week versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Johnson has also missed time this season with a concussion.

Cain should see some playing time on Sunday as he knows the system but look for guys like Chase Claypool, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud to be on the field plenty as the Steelers try to spread out a thin Cleveland secondary.

