Steelers vs Texans: Is it time for RB Anthony McFarland Jr. to get a shot?

Fortunately for the Pittsburgh Steelers, their elite defense and explosive passing game mask the flaws apparent in the run game. But having this margin for error doesn’t mean the Steelers coaches need to get lax with the rushing offense.

This is where rookie Anthony McFarland comes in. In the team’s first game, McFarland was deactivated. But after seeing Benny Snell Jr. fumble in the first game and James Conner get hurt, Pittsburgh decided it was better to be safe than sorry and activated McFarland against the Denver Broncos.

But is it time to actually see what he can do? Snell has a second fumble in Week Two and ended up not seeing the field for the rest of the game. This week the Steelers welcome the Houston Texans and I for one would love to see the Steelers give McFarland a shot as the primary backup to Conner.

McFarland brings an element of speed no other back on the team can mimic. Even last week, as Conner was breaking off that long run at the end of the game, you had to wonder if McFarland was in the game, does he just run away from the defenders and coast into the end zone.

What do you say, Steeler Nation? Should the Steelers get McFarland involved in the offense this week?

