Steelers vs Jets: 3 keys to victory for Pittsburgh

It doesn’t seem right to be so anxious about a showdown between two 1-2 teams. But this game is huge for the Pittsburgh Steelers and given the team’s next four games after this, as close to a must-win as you can have a month into the season.

Here are the Steelers’ keys to victory this week against the Jets.

Trust in the run game

Pittsburgh has to build off the improvements of last week and keep the momentum of two quality running backs going. Rookie Jaylen Warren adds a whole new dimension to the run game and takes the heat off Najee Harris to be something he isn’t as a back.

Put up or shut up, Mitch and Matt

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada and quarterback Mitch Trubisky are unavoidably linked in the Steelers anemic passing game. This is the last chance for this group to figure out their identity and get on the same page before a four-game gauntlet that could end the season.

Don't underestimate Zach Wilson

The Jets get quarterback Zach Wilson back this week and his added mobility is something the Steelers must account for. Joe Flacco did a nice job throwing the ball but Pittsburgh struggles with mobile quarterbacks so they cannot lose track of Wilson.

