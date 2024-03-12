Steelers trade Diontae Johnson to Panthers for Donte Jackson

The Steelers were willing to trade receiver Diontae Johnson. When the league year begins tomorrow, they will.

Via NFL Media, the Steelers and Panthers have swapped Johnson and defensive back Donte Jackson. They've also swapped sixth- and seventh-round draft picks.

Johnson enters the final year of his contract, with a $3 million roster bonus due on March 16 and a $7 million base salary. Jackson has a $4 million roster bonus due on March 16, along with a $4.722 million base salary.

The Panthers get pick No. 240 from the Steelers, and the Steelers get pick No. 178.

A third-round pick in 2019, Johnson caught 51 passes for 717 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

Jackson was a second-round pick in 2018. He started 16 games for the Panthers last season.