Will the Steelers sign LB Bud Dupree?

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought free-agent outside linebacker Bud Dupree in for a visit this week. It isn’t often the Steelers bring a free agent in without a contract but there has been no official word as of yet of any sort of contract.

Pittsburgh could really stand to get Dupree back on the team after a two-year absence with the Tennessee Titans. Dupree has his best seasons with the Steelers before heading off to Tennessee in free agency.

Dupree would make a great rotational pass rusher with the Steelers where he could flourish working in with Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt.

Cast your vote and let us know if you think Dupree and the Steelers will be reunited this season.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire