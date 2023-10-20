Steelers to release Gunner Olszewski

Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski's time with the Steelers is up.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Steelers are releasing Olszewski ahead of this weekend's game against the Rams. There's no word of a corresponding move, but the Steelers have wide receiver Diontae Johnson set to return from injured reserve this week.

Olszewski appeared in two of Pittsburgh's first five games this season. He had one catch for no gain and also saw time as a punt and kickoff returner in those appearances.

Olszewski also played in 16 games for the Steelers last season and he made 37 appearances over three seasons with the Patriots.