Steelers release Allen Robinson

Cornerback Patrick Peterson isn't the only veteran being let go by the Steelers on Friday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has also released wide receiver Allen Robinson. Robinson joined the Steelers last year in a trade with the Rams and was signed through the 2024 season.

Robinson's departure will clear $10 million off the salary cap while leaving behind just under $2 million in dead money.

Robinson started every game for the Steelers last year, but had just 34 catches for 280 yards. It was the third year of underwhelming results with three different teams for Robinson and that makes it hard to see too much clamoring for his services for the 2024 season.