Steelers QB Russell Wilson throws 1st pitch at Pirates game

New Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson threw out the first pitch at Friday’s Pirates game.

Not only did Wilson throw out the first pitch, he visited with Pirates fans before the game began.

Our partners at Pittsburgh Baseball Now saw Wilson playing catch with Andrew McCutcheon.

Cutch and Russ tossing some football pic.twitter.com/Uvr8d3CUhy — Danny Demilio (@Demilio22) April 19, 2024

