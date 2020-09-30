Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t exactly feel bad for the Titans

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger careful not to be ho-hum abt potential practice time imbalance this week vs #Titans, but does say: “We were made aware of those possibilities (in camp) and so I don’t want to say it is what it is, but that’s why the plan was put in place.” — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 30, 2020





When Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger spoke to the media on Wednesday, he addressed the positive COVID-19 tests that hit the Tennessee Titans this week. The Steelers are scheduled to take on the Titans this week and as of now, things are a go for Sunday.

Roethlisberger didn’t sound a bit sympathetic when talking about playing the Titans this weekend with the Tennessee facilities shut down for the week. Big Ben pointed out the NFL put a plan in place and following it is the only way this works.

If the shoe was on the other foot, it would be expected that the Steelers would have to play without practice time and so while this is unfortunate, it is just a part of the system in a world dealing with a pandemic.

What do you all think should happen with the game? We will explore some options but I want to pass the question off to you. What is the best way for the NFL to deal with this situation? Let us know in the comments.

