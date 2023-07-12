Steelers not among bounce back playoff teams in 2023

Every year around a half dozen new teams make the playoffs in the NFL that missed the year before. Touchdown Wire projected five teams to get into the playoffs in 2023 after missing out in 2022 and the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t make the cut.

Here are the five teams they believe have a shot:

New York Jets

Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh finished the 2022 season at 9-8 despite a rookie quarterback. The Steelers also nearly snuck into the playoffs after a surge after the bye week. Pittsburgh has added multiple new starters to the roster this offseason via free agency and the draft in hopes of finding their way back into the playoffs. If you are looking for a sleeper team to surprise this year, Pittsburgh is a great bet. We would certainly take them over the underachieving Cleveland Browns at this point as well as the Indianapolis Colts who are starting a rookie quarterback.

More Steelers Wire News!

Steelers LB T.J. Watt announces he and his brother will be on a Wheaties box together

Cowboys hiring Steelers data analyst William Britt

Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt slides in ESPN rankings

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire