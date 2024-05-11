Steelers lose out on Bud Dupree Sweepstakes

Bud Dupree was interested in rejoining the Pittsburgh Steelers but instead chose to sign with a conference foe.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the L.A. Chargers “sold three-rusher sets with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.”

Dupree parlayed 19.5 sacks in his final two years in Pittsburgh into a huge free-agent contract with the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, in two years in Tennessee, Dupree was hampered by injuries and could only muster seven sacks.

Dupree started all 16 games last season for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 and had 6.5 sacks.

It would’ve been a luxury to have Dupree back, but it isn’t the end of the world. Markus Golden, who appeared in all 16 games and produced four sacks, a fumble recovery and 20 tackles, remains a free agent.

Pittsburgh will need to address depth behind T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire