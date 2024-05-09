Free agent EDGE Bud Dupree talking return to Steelers
One remaining area of need for the Pittsburgh Steelers after the NFL draft and much of free agency is edge rusher. The team did not re-sign Markus Golden leaving a void in the depth chart. According to ESPN NFL analyst Adam Schefter Pittsburgh is talking to Bud Dupree about returning to the team.
Dupree was the Steelers first-round pick in 2015. He saw his greatest success as a member of the Steelers. Dupree parlayed 19.5 sacks in his final two years in Pittsburgh into a huge free-agent contract with the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, in two years in Tennessee, Dupree was hampered by injuries and could only muster seven sacks.
Free-agent LB Bud Dupree concluded a visit with the Los Angeles Chargers, per source. Dupree also has been talking with the Falcons and Steelers, two of the three NFL teams for which he has played.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 9, 2024
Dupree started all 16 games last season for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 and had 6.5 sacks. If Dupree returns to the Steelers, he would join second-year pro Nick Herbig as a primary backup to starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.