Steelers LB T.J. Watt leaves game with knee injury

It didn’t make any sense why Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was still in the game in the second quarter. Watt has nothing to prove and no spot to earn. But head coach Mike Tomlin left Watt in perhaps one play too long as he appeared to suffer a knee injury and is out for the rest of the game per the television broadcast.

Watt got hit low on a cut blocks and went down awkwardly. It was clear there was something wrong and he eventually took himself off the field and headed to the locker room.

Tomlin has completely flipped his preseason philosophy on its head this year and is playing his starters heavily in this final third game against the Detroit Lions. There are some positions, like quarterback and offensive line where big decisions need to be made but there was no reason Watt was still on the field.

List

4 Steelers potision battles coming down to the wire

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire