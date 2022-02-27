Steelers land at No. 20 on TD Wire’s offseason power rankings

For the first time since 2004, the Pittsburgh Steelers will into an NFL season not knowing who is going to start at quarterback. This unknown is the primary reason why despite making the playoffs in 2021, Pittsburgh is stuck in the bottom third of the Touchdown Wire offseason NFL power rankings.

They have the Steelers at No. 20 and are also concerned about the quarterback position.

The Steelers have pieces in place, but it’s goodbye to Ben Roethlisberger. The quarterback uncertainty in Pittsburgh is a weird one to figure out. The Steelers certainly were not winning because of Roethlisberger, who retired. But can Mason Rudolph do enough to improve on Roethlisberger’s recent output? Will he be worse off? Is another QB going to be added?

Perhaps the most distressing part of the power rankings is TD Wire has the Steelers ranked fourth among teams in the AFC North. So much is riding on how the Steelers approach the quarterback position this offseason. There has been speculation about trading for a veteran and the draft is always an option. But fans need to be prepared for a true re-build with Mason Rudolph under center.

