Steelers host International Player Pathway prospect Travis Clayton for pre-draft visit

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted three prospects for pre-draft visits. One of those prospects was Travis Clayton, a former rugby player and boxer who is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

What is the International Player Pathway, you might ask? Here is the description from the NFL page.

The International Player Pathway Program helps foreign-born football players reach the NFL. Since its inception in 2017, the program has provided elite international athletes with an opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and potentially earn a spot on an NFL roster. “The International Player Pathway Program provides athletes with a viable route to the NFL and an opportunity to further develop their skills,” said Damani Leech, Chief Operating Officer of NFL International.

Clayton is a fascinating prospect. He checks in at 6-foot-7 and 301 pounds with some ridiculous athleticism. Clayton partook in the USF pro day and ran an impressive 4.79-second 40-yard dash. Could the Steelers select Clatyon, bring him in and mold him into a starting NFL offensive tackle?

