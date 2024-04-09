Steelers to host elite IOL Troy Fautanu for predraft visit

According to Bleacher Report NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting former Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu for a Top 30 visit ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

The Steelers are currently looking for a starting center and possibly offensive tackle and Fautanu has the athletic potential to be either one. Truly one of the most versatile linemen in this draft along with Duke’s Graham Barton, who has the skills to start at any spot on the offensive line and play there at a high level from Day One.

Troy Fautanu is en route to Jacksonville for a 30 visit with the #Jaguars tomorrow, per source. He’s visited the #Ravens and #Bengals and has upcoming top 30s with the #Steelers and #Eagles. https://t.co/74QYCTSTHt — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 8, 2024

The Steelers released last year’s starting center, Mason Cole as a cost-cutting measure at the start of free agency. This was also due to Cole’s struggles last season. Pittsburgh is also scouting offensive tackles to allow Broderick Jones to move to the left and feel confident in his replacement. Pittsburgh released Chuks Okorafor leaving the Steelers thin at offensive tackle.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire