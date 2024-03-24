Steelers hit roadblock with signing Bengals FA WR Tyler Boyd

At this point in free agency, the most coveted players are gone. The Pittsburgh Steelers may have had a plan when they traded Diontae Johnson, but we’ve not yet seen it come to fruition. That’s not to say it won’t still happen if the play was to sign Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd but according to Steelers beat writer Ray Fittipaldo, the two sides aren’t agreeing on money, so Pittsburgh is going to try to wait him out.

They’re trying to wait out Tyler Boyd. I’m not quite sure how that’s going to end up going down here. I know that he wants to get paid more than they’re offering him.

.@rayfitt1 says that money is the only glaring factor that is keeping the #Steelers and Tyler Boyd from striking a dealhttps://t.co/pZZXZRqIcM pic.twitter.com/53xsRRUa1L — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) March 20, 2024

Boyd isn’t the only free-agent receiver left on the market but his ties to Pittsburgh seem to make him the one the Steelers want the most. The Steelers have dedicated significant resources to scouting some of the top receivers in the 2024 NFL draft which we assume is Plan B if Boyd and Steelers can’t reach an agreement prior to the draft.

