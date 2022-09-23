Steelers' George Pickens had a catch of the year vs. the Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens may only be in the third game of his career, but he may never have a better catch.

In the first quarter, with the Steelers losing to the Cleveland Browns 7-0 Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky rolled out to his right and launched the ball down the field.

The catch looked impossible. That is, until the Georgia product showed why he was taken in the second round of this year's draft by Pittsburgh.

The pass was complete for a 36-yard gain by Pickens over Browns rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

"What is impressive to me is the strength in his right hand … to hold onto the ball," broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit said on the Amazon Prime broadcast. "Freakish skills."

Later in the drive, the Steelers tied the game 7-7 following a touchdown run by Najee Harris.

Coming into Thursday night's game, Pickens had just two catches for 26 yards.

George Pickens' one-handed catch had people thinking of Odell Beckham Jr.

The catch was reminiscent of the one Odell Beckham Jr. made for the New York Giants in 2015.

Beckham Jr. himself responded to the play.

"THIS CATCH IS FILTHY," he wrote under a Twitter post from Sunday Night Football comparing his catch to the rookie's.

