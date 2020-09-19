Steelers Game Day Guide: Broncos Preview

Steeler Nation doesn’t just reside in the surrounding areas of Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. It is a world-wide army that lives and dies with the team that calls Pittsburgh it’s home. The six-time Super Bowl champions always strive for excellence, and their fans expect nothing less.

Steelers face off against the Broncos in fan-less home opener

No Steelers fans may be able to watch the game in person this week at Heinz Field, but some old traditions will still play on when the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) face off against the Denver Broncos (0-1) this Sunday.

There will be no thousands upon thousands of Terrible Towels waving rabidly, nor the deafening roar of the crowd, but when a crucial time of the game comes up, you can still expect to hear Renegade be blasted over the speakers at Heinz.

“I hope so,” Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt said. “I hope at some point they play it.”

Odd as this year may be, Pittsburgh will still try to make this seem like a normal home game as best as they can.

“It definitely does have a home game feel to it as far as being able to drive in, change in your own locker room and wearing the black jerseys,” Watt said. “We’ll have all the third-down sounds that we are used to, things that remind you that it is a home game. Even though the atmosphere isn’t going to be everything that we are used to, it will be nice to be at Heinz Field.”

As for Renegade, it does fire the players up when played before a big series.

“I always love watching the video and seeing what new wrinkle they add to the video and the explosive game-changing plays the defense and offense has,” Watt said. “I know it will be different without fans, but I’m sure it will bring back memories of what the atmosphere should be like, and it will juice up our defense for sure.”

Ben Roethlisberger and his offense will look to build off of last week’s success and keep the defense from needing any late-game heroics.

Big Ben is definitely feeling the effects of not playing live football in over a year, but he loves every second of it, painful as it may seem.

“I said today I feel like I was just in a car accident; yesterday I felt like I was in a train wreck,” Roethlisberger said on Wednesday. “Hopefully tomorrow it will feel like I fell off a bike. I’m definitely sore. The good news is my arm is the only thing that doesn’t hurt. That’s good.”

Roethlisberger’s arm, when it shook off a year of rust, went 21-32, tossing three touchdowns and no interceptions. He found nine different receivers in his arsenal. He’s looking forward to improving his game even more when he takes the field Sunday against a decent Broncos defense.

“It’s not like I played perfect,” Roethlisberger said. “Sometimes I got up into pocket too quickly. I didn’t have the same feeling I’m used to having. I think that comes from not getting hit even in practice.

“Defenders don’t hit you in practice so I think you lose some of that feel of where you can slide, where you can step to. I think that will come back with the more reps and plays you get into.”

Despite missing the 2nd half last week, James Conner practiced fully Friday and is ready to go Sunday. Conner has battled many nagging injuries over his career.

“I keep on getting treatment on it and just keep feeling it out,” Conner said during a Zoom call after practice Friday, “but definitely trending in the right direction.”

Conner has managed to stay healthy in an entire game only four times of his past 21 with Pittsburgh.

In the season opener, the injury bug bit yet again.

“It was just something that it didn’t feel right (Monday),” Conner said. “It hurt when I put pressure on it, I am not exactly sure how it happened. Not an old aggravated injury, no. I am feeling good now. So it’s all good.”

